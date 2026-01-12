Jyoti Global Plast Accelerates Entry into Military Drones with Launch of AeroDrop Tactical UAV

Jyoti Global Plast today announced the launch of AeroDrop, a military-grade unmanned aerial platform, marking the company’s strategic expansion into defence-focused unmanned aerial systems.Designed for deployment by defence and security forces, AeroDrop supports precision tactical payload delivery and mission-critical operations in complex and high-risk environments.

The launch represents a significant evolution of Jyoti Global Plast’s UAV portfolio, extending beyond civilian and industrial applications into purpose-built military platforms. This move aligns with the growing reliance of modern defence forces on unmanned systems to enhance operational reach, reduce personnel exposure, and improve battlefield effectiveness. The introduction of AeroDrop forms part of a broader strategic initiative that is currently progressing through the company’s standard shareholder approval process.

AeroDrop has been developed as a tactical payload delivery UAV, capable of deploying mission-specific defence payloads with high accuracy and control. The platform supports a maximum take-off weight of 25 kg and a payload capacity of up to 7 kg, with dedicated hardpoints for 5–7 payloads and an automatic payload release mechanism to enable precise deployment during operational missions.

Engineered for real-world military conditions, AeroDrop is designed to operate across diverse and challenging terrains, including high-altitude regions, deserts, and dense jungle environments where conventional access is limited. The platform supports both day and night missions, with optional daylight cameras and thermal imaging systems, enabling roles such as tactical reconnaissance, targeting support, and strike coordination.

Stealth and endurance are central to AeroDrop’s operational profile. The UAV features a low acoustic signature to reduce detectability during sensitive missions and delivers up to 25 minutes of endurance at full payload, with an operational range of up to 5 km. It is capable of operating at altitudes of up to 3,000 m above mean sea level (AMSL), with an operational ceiling of 2,200 m above ground level (AGL), allowing deployment across varied geographic theatres.

To address electronic warfare and signal-denial environments, AeroDrop offers an optional optical fibre-based communication system, designed to improve resilience against jamming and interference. Approximately 75% of the platform is indigenously developed, including the flight controller, GNSS, ground control station, fibre optic communication system, and battery. This reflects Jyoti Global Plast’s commitment to self-reliant defence manufacturing in line with India’s indigenous capability-building initiatives.

Commenting on the launch, Hiren Shah, Managing Director, Jyoti Global Plast, said:

“AeroDrop has been developed with a defence-first approach, focusing on precision, reliability, and survivability in demanding operational environments. Our objective has been to deliver a mission-ready platform that defence forces can deploy with confidence in contested and high-risk scenarios.”

The introduction of AeroDrop highlights the broader transformation of unmanned systems within the defence sector, as UAVs increasingly move beyond surveillance roles into tactical support, force protection, and precision engagement. As military doctrines continue to adapt to asymmetric threats and technology-driven warfare, such platforms are becoming integral to operational planning and defence preparedness.

AeroDrop builds on Jyoti Global Plast’s expanding unmanned systems portfolio, which includes surveillance drones for day and night monitoring, an industrial cleaning drone platform supported by a commercial order, and the AeroCrop agricultural UAS. Together, these programmes reflect the company’s transition toward application-specific UAV development across both civilian and defence domains.

With over four decades of manufacturing and engineering expertise, Jyoti Global Plast continues to strengthen its presence within India’s UAV and defence ecosystem, delivering indigenous, mission-ready platforms aligned with evolving national security and defence requirements.