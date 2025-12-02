Chanderi Eco Retreat Showcases an Unmatched Fusion of History, Handloom and Adventure

Chanderi Shimmers with Fashion, Music, Handicrafts and Adventure

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav Inaugurates the Retreat Virtually; Union Minister Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Presides

The third edition of the Chanderi Eco Retreat was inaugurated with great splendour by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board in collaboration with the District Administration and Sunset Desert Camp. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav virtually inaugurated the Chanderi Eco Retreat, while Union Minister for Communications and Development of North-Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, presided over the ceremony.

The tent city, set up near Kati Valley, will remain open to domestic and international tourists for more than three months. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that Chanderi has been blessed with exceptional natural beauty, making it an attractive destination for tourists. Visitors will be able to enjoy the tent city for three months. He added that Chanderi is also emerging as a significant destination for the film industry, with several films and web series being shot here. Fashion industry professionals have also arrived in Chanderi through the Eco Retreat.

Union Minister Shri Scindia said that Chanderi’s forts, stepwells, palaces, and historic heritage are not only evidence of our rich past but also living symbols of Bundelkhand’s cultural valour and aesthetic legacy. Chanderi is not merely a place of memories, but a vibrant representation of Indian craft, tradition, and artistic sensibility.

Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture, Home, and Religious Trusts & Endowments, and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, said that the third edition of the Chanderi Eco Retreat is a significant opportunity to bring this heritage to the global map. This event will not only place Chanderi’s textile tradition and craftsmanship on national and international platforms but also provide a new dimension to regional tourism.

Fashion Show Highlights Chanderi’s Cultural Essence

This year’s special attraction, “Threads of Time – The Chanderi Saga”, a fashion and music showcase, captivated the audience. The show presented the ancient handloom weaving legacy of Chanderi and its contemporary interpretations across five theme-based segments. Leading brands such as FabIndia, Taneria, Itokri, Noize Jeans, and Zee’s by Tajwar participated in the event.

The themes featured in the show included From Loom to Life, The Royal Drapes, The Modern Muse, Threads Meet Denim, and Zari Zardozi Elegance. Renowned artists from across the country are performing at the cultural and musical segments, including Padma Shri awardee and Malvi Kabir folk singer Kailuram Bamaniya, indie-fusion singer and creator of the ‘Nori’ instrument Kavish Seth, young Mohan Veena/Sitar maestro Raghavendra Kumar, folk-fusion musician Ritesh Gohiya and his “SANGAT” band, and Sufi–folk storyteller Pratibha Pathak.

Guests Experience Luxury Glamping Amidst Chanderi’s Scenic Beauty

Nestled amidst the picturesque valleys and historic heritage of Chanderi, the tent city is offering guests a luxurious glamping experience. The Chanderi Eco Retreat festival is being organised this year in an impressive format once again. Along with cultural and artistic programmes, tourists are also enjoying adventure activities at the tent city.

Exciting experiences such as hot air balloon glow shows, ATV rides, ziplining, and airgun shooting are available for visitors. Tourists are also savouring the delicacies of Baghelkhand and Bundelkhand cuisine. A dedicated Kids Zone, along with indoor and outdoor games, has been arranged for families and children to enjoy.