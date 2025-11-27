Southern India Leads Sustainable and Technology-Driven Last-Mile Delivery Through EV Adoption, Advanced Air Networks and Growing Tier II Markets

~EICI’s Express Industry in India 2025 report highlights Southern India’s leadership in EV-led logistics, AI-enabled routing and expanding regional consumption~

Southern India has emerged as a national leader in sustainable, technology-enabled last-mile delivery. Express Industry Council of India’s (EICI) Express Industry in India 2025 report, commissioned by EICI with KPMG in India as the knowledge partner, notes that the region’s strong aviation networks and rapid uptake of electric vehicles are reshaping last-mile reliability and environmental performance across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi.

The report confirms that India has operationalised 85 new airports in the past decade, significantly strengthening Tier II and Tier III connectivity. Air traffic movements between Tier I and Tier II or Tier III cities have grown at a compound annual growth rate of 16 percent, improving service continuity for express networks serving Coimbatore, Kochi and Visakhapatnam.

Southern India is also at the forefront of sustainable logistics. Express companies are electrifying pickup and delivery fleets and adopting sustainable packaging and operational practices aligned with national EV and decarbonisation frameworks. The region’s digital ecosystem is driving increased deployment of AI-based routing, automated sorting systems and robotics-led intralogistics solutions.

Nationally, e-commerce shipments have reached 5 billion in FY25, growing at 29 percent CAGR from FY19. Tier III cities now contribute 40 percent of total shipments, reflecting the growing demand for modern urban warehouses, dark stores and high-velocity quick-

“Southern India has established a leadership position in India’s modern express logistics landscape. The region’s combination of strong aviation connectivity, rising EV adoption and rapid technology integration is setting new standards for last-mile speed, sustainability and reliability. As highlighted in EICI’s Express Industry in India 2025 report, Southern India will continue to guide the nation’s shift toward environmentally responsible and digitally advanced last-mile systems,” said Vijay Kumar, CEO, Express Industry Council of India.