director-sammir-i.-patel-unveils-‘sansani’:-a-thriller-comedy-built-for-the-digital-age

India, Nov. 25 —

Mumbai: As digital platforms reshape Indian cinema, acclaimed writer-director Sammir I. Patel announces his boldest project yet: Sansani (Bachelorette Party Gone Wild), a thriller-comedy crafted to redefine entertainment for a new generation. Presented by SIP Productions, the film exemplifies Patel’s visionary approach to storytelling in the OTT era.

A Director Rooted in Classics, Driven by the Future

“My heart still belongs to the timeless classics of Hrishikesh Mukherjee – Chupke Chupke remains my eternal favourite,” says Patel. “At the same time, I’m deeply inspired by modern masters like Sriram Raghavan; his Andhadhun is the gold standard of thriller-comedy. Sansani lives in that sweet spot where laughter and suspense collide.”

The Birth of a ‘Gen-Z Don’

The film introduces one of the year’s most original characters – a slang-slinging ‘Gen-Z Don’ played by veteran actor and co-producer Brijendra Kala. “We wanted to shatter every gangster stereotype,” Patel explains. “Imagine a wannabe politician who speaks in memes, calculates every move, and rules with ice-cold swag. Writing this role for Brijendra ji – our eighth collaboration since our theatre days – has been pure magic.”

Jinnal: An Actor to Watch

Newcomer Chetsi Rene plays the glamorous yet ghost-phobic Jinnal. “My first audition take was embarrassing,” she laughs, “but Sammir Sir’s guidance turned it around. When I came back to read for Jinnal, everything just clicked.”

Rene adds, “Working with Sir is unique – he lets actors co-create their characters. He spotted my dance background and even trusted me to choreograph my sequences. Jinnal is everything I’m not – I’m not scared of ghosts at all! – yet everything I understand. She’s a nerdy fashionista who’s both dramatic and vulnerable.”

Two High-Impact Films Every Year

Sansani marks a strategic pivot for SIP Productions. “The digital space demands pace and freshness,” Patel declares. “We’re now committed to producing two tight-budget, high-impact films annually – with limited locations, fresh talent, and insane schedules. These constraints are our rocket fuel.”

The project also launched the careers of four debutantes – Chetsi Rene, Richa Jain, Shatakshi Kiran, and Hunar Thethi – through an intensive two-month acting and personality bootcamp. “We didn’t just teach acting; we built fire, attitude, and consistency,” says Patel.

When Music Tells the Story

True to form, Patel also serves as the film’s composer and lyricist. “The songs in Sansani aren’t add-ons – they’re narrative engines. The music was born alongside the script.”

Sansani (Bachelorette Party Gone Wild) – produced by SIP Productions and co-produced by Brijendra Kala, Zoheb Patel, and Satya Super Sound – will premiere exclusively on a leading OTT platform in 2026.

A storyteller who effortlessly juggles writing, directing, composing, and producing, Patel’s career spans hit theatre productions (Baat Baat Mein Bigdey Halaat), iconic television shows (Yeh Chanda Kanoon Hai, co-creator of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai), and films like Hotel Beautifool, PFA: Love Mom & Dad, and the award-winning Milenge Jannat Mein. With Sansani, he continues to create addictive, generation-next narratives.