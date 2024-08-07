Hong Kong – DH promotes healthy lifestyle in community (with photos)

DH promotes healthy lifestyle in community (with photos) ********************************************************



The Department of Health (DH) today (August 7) presented commendations to over 50 participating organisations at the “I’m So Smart” Community Health Promotion Programme Recognition Ceremony for their participation in the past year in promoting an active lifestyle with regular physical activity by walking more, and a healthy diet with reduction in salt consumption.

Addressing the recognition ceremony, the Controller of the Centre for Health Protection of the DH, Dr Edwin Tsui, said that Hong Kong faces a growing threat from non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Unhealthy diet and insufficient physical activity are two of the behavioural risk factors responsible for NCDs. In 2024-25, the Programme will continue to promote reducing sedentary behaviour, and encourage members of the public to make a habit of taking part in physical activity. The Programme will also emphasise the importance of a healthy diet with adequate consumption of fruits and vegetables.

The Population Health Survey 2020-22 conducted by the DH revealed that 24.8 per cent of persons aged 18 or above did not meet the levels of aerobic physical activity recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). The same survey also observed that 97.9 per cent of persons aged 15 or above had inadequate daily intake of fruits and vegetables.

Being physically active can reduce the risk of NCDs such as heart diseases, stroke, type 2 diabetes, some cancers (e.g. breast cancer and colorectal cancer), osteoporosis, depression and dementia. According to recommendations of the WHO, healthy adults aged 18 to 64 should perform at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity, or at least 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week.

Furthermore, consumption of adequate amounts of fruits and vegetables per day is associated with lower mortality and reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases (including heart disease and stroke), some cancers (such as colorectal cancer, liver cancer and lung cancer), type 2 diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases (including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). The DH calls on adults and adolescents aged 12 to 17 to eat at least two servings of fruits and at least three servings of vegetables every day (i.e. “two plus three a day”).

Dr Tsui also took the opportunity to thank the participating organisations for their support in promoting healthy eating and regular physical activity in the local community. He said that active participation of the community has been crucial to the smooth running of the Programme over the years.

The “I’m So Smart” Community Health Promotion Programme was launched in 2012 and aims at enhancing community collaboration to promote healthy lifestyle with healthy eating and regular physical activity. About 70 organisations participated in the Programme last year, including the Hong Kong Housing Authority, Healthy Cities Projects and non-governmental organisations. The participating organisations held a variety of activities to promote healthy eating and regular physical activity, which catered to community needs and interests, and attracted a total attendance of more than 47 000 last year.

Other officiating guests at today’s ceremony included the Senior Housing Manager of the Housing Department, Mr Ray Pang; the Executive Director of the Physical Fitness Association of Hong Kong, China, Dr Sam Wong; and the Secretary of the Hong Kong Dietitians Association, Mr Anthony Cheung.