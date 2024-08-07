Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing woman in Kwai Chung (with photos)

Appeal for information on missing woman in Kwai Chung (with photos) *******************************************************************



Police today (August 7) appealed to the public for information on a woman who went missing in Kwai Chung.

Dam Le-mai, aged 71, went missing after she left her residence in Shek Lei (I) Estate yesterday (August 6). Her family made a report to Police on the same day.

She is about 1.65 metres tall, 55 kilograms in weight and of normal build. She has a round face with yellow complexion and long black hair. She was last seen carrying a dark floral shoulder bag.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing woman or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories South on 3661 1173 or email to rmpu-nts-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.