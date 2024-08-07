Passionpreneur Publishing proudly announces Seide Z. Raffoul’s journey to becoming an internationally published author.

Her upcoming inspiring book is titled Me. Now You : A Personal Odyssey of Habitual Change and will be available via major players in the global book distribution field.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Aug 5, 2024 (Issuewire.com) – About The Book

Hardship and personal transformation are the best teachers on the road to success.

And no-one knows this better than Seide.

Since toddlerhood, Seide battled obesity, facing both physical and emotional challenges. Despite enduring societal pressures and relentless criticism while projecting courage and maintaining composure, she struggled to gain acceptance.

Within these tribulations, fueled by a desire for transformation, Seide shed the weight that had once burdened her, physically and emotionally.

Along her arduous journey, marked by perseverance and self-discovery, she found the willpower within to revolutionise her existence, by confronting adversity to construct the life of her dreams.

Now, as a thriving entrepreneur, mindset mentor, and business consultant. Seide reveals a compassionate yet pragmatic approach, providing a roadmap to break free from self-limiting beliefs and reclaim health. By embracing a level of self-Ish-ness, she guides readers towards success.

About The Author:

Seide Z. Raffoul stands as a globally recognised sales consultant, leadership advisor, dynamic keynote speaker, board director, and accomplished author. From her early years, she proactively participated in her family business and later acquired experience across diverse industries.

As the Founder of SZR Capital, Seide possesses a strategic advantage in navigating the corporate landscape. Beyond the confines of the boardroom, Seide excels as a specialist in cognitive and technical skills within international business.

Motivated by a deep passion for sharing her journey, Seide has encapsulated her wealth of experience in this book. Her aim is to provide insightful perspectives that empower, impact, and encourage others on their own journeys.

Follow Seide on social media and via her website for updates at www.menowyou.com.au

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishing successfully helps entrepreneurs and professional experts become International Authors in as few as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books including business, self-help, personal growth and spiritual titles in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing and media industry to ensure the application of global best practices in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world’s top thought leaders.

Passionpreneur Publishing team is looking forward to supporting entrepreneurs, experts and leaders in achieving their dream of becoming an international author in the coming few months.

If you would like to BECOME A PUBLISHED AUTHOR in the coming 3-6 months, click here https://bit.ly/36YIlzv to download this FREE publishing guide

YOU HAVE A MESSAGE TO SHARE; THE WORLD IS WAITING FOR YOUR BOOK

Media Contact