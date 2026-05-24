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Home Books Tanisha Kuppanda knocks professional photographer over improper dating messages

Tanisha Kuppanda knocks professional photographer over improper dating messages

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24 May 2026, 12:13 pm

Star Tanisha Kuppanda has actually called out a professional photographer on social networks after presumably getting unsuitable messages, setting off extensive conversation online. The star shared screenshots of the discussion on her Instagram stories, exposing what she referred to as inappropriate behaviour performed under the guise of expert interaction.

According to reports, the exchange started on an expert note, with the male presenting himself as a professional photographer and participating in job-related discussion. The interaction quickly turned uneasy when he supposedly started sending out individual dating messages and objectionable remarks.

Tanisha did not stay quiet. Interrupted by the messages, she openly published screenshots of the chat in addition to information of the person’s social networks profile. In her reaction, she highly criticised the conduct and mentioned that such actions harm the track record of authentic professional photographers and experts who approach artistes with genuine work objectives.

The star apparently condemned the abuse of expert identity to start improper discussions and worried that such behaviour ought to not be normalised. She likewise advised her fans to stay alert and report accounts associated with comparable misbehavior.

The occurrence rapidly acquired traction throughout social networks, with lots of users revealing assistance for Tanisha’s choice to speak up. Numerous netizens applauded her for exposing the concern and argued that online harassment, even when camouflaged as table talk, should have responsibility.

The debate has actually accentuated the growing issues surrounding cyber misbehavior and the unpleasant circumstances lots of females, consisting of public figures, continue to deal with on digital platforms. By making the interaction public, Tanisha has actually reignited discussions around online borders, regard and accountable social networks behaviour.

The episode likewise comes close on the heels of current online chatter surrounding star Rukmini Vasanth, whose supposed swimwear and poolside visuals stimulated prevalent speculation and argument online. While conversations around star images continue to control social networks timelines, Rukmini had actually likewise raised issues over AI-generated and controlled material, alerting versus abuse and meaning possible legal and cybercrime action. Together, both occurrences have when again highlighted the blurred lines in between public interest, personal privacy and digital obligation.

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