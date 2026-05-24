Tanisha Kuppanda knocks professional photographer over improper dating messages

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24 May 2026, 12:13 pm
Star Tanisha Kuppanda has actually called out a professional photographer on social networks after presumably getting unsuitable messages, setting off extensive conversation online. The star shared screenshots of the discussion on her Instagram stories, exposing what she referred to as inappropriate behaviour performed under the guise of expert interaction.
According to reports, the exchange started on an expert note, with the male presenting himself as a professional photographer and participating in job-related discussion. The interaction quickly turned uneasy when he supposedly started sending out individual dating messages and objectionable remarks.