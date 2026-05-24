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Business Tanisha Kuppanda knocks professional photographer over improper dating messages By Correspondent - 129

Upgraded on : 24 May 2026, 12:13 pm Star Tanisha Kuppanda has actually called out a professional photographer on social networks after presumably getting unsuitable messages, setting off extensive conversation online. The star shared screenshots of the discussion on her Instagram stories, exposing what she referred to as inappropriate behaviour performed under the guise of expert interaction. According to reports, the exchange started on an expert note, with the male presenting himself as a professional photographer and participating in job-related discussion. The interaction quickly turned uneasy when he supposedly started sending out individual dating messages and objectionable remarks.

Tanisha did not stay quiet. Interrupted by the messages, she openly published screenshots of the chat in addition to information of the person’s social networks profile. In her reaction, she highly criticised the conduct and mentioned that such actions harm the track record of authentic professional photographers and experts who approach artistes with genuine work objectives.

The star apparently condemned the abuse of expert identity to start improper discussions and worried that such behaviour ought to not be normalised. She likewise advised her fans to stay alert and report accounts associated with comparable misbehavior.