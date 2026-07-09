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Iran: US strikes delay Hormuz reopening

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Iran says US attacks disrupt reopening of Strait of Hormuz, statement

By Reuters

Synopsis

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy stated US attacks disrupt the Strait of Hormuz reopening. They claim transit capacity under their supervision has recovered significantly. Vessels require permits to use routes designated by Iran. Further US intervention will result in a crushing response. This situation jeopardizes interests of countries benefiting from the waterway.

Iran says US attacks disrupt reopening of Strait of Hormuz, statementAP

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy said on Thursday that US attacks on Iran and intervention ‌in redirecting ⁠shipping ⁠through the Strait of Hormuz were disrupting the strategic waterway’s gradual reopening and jeopardizing the interests of countries ⁠benefiting from ‌it.

The ​Guards ​added that transit ⁠capacity under Iran’s supervision had recovered ​to about 50% ​of pre-war levels over the past two weeks, and that transit ‌capacity was only being expanded for vessels ​granted ​permits ⁠to use routes designated by Iran.

Also Read: PM Modi hails Operation Sindoor, says India’s defence strength is resonating across the world

They warned that any ​further US intervention would draw a “crushing response”.

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