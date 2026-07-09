Iran: US strikes delay Hormuz reopening

Iran says US attacks disrupt reopening of Strait of Hormuz, statement
By Reuters
Synopsis
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy stated US attacks disrupt the Strait of Hormuz reopening. They claim transit capacity under their supervision has recovered significantly. Vessels require permits to use routes designated by Iran. Further US intervention will result in a crushing response. This situation jeopardizes interests of countries benefiting from the waterway.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy said on Thursday that US attacks on Iran and intervention in redirecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz were disrupting the strategic waterway’s gradual reopening and jeopardizing the interests of countries benefiting from it.
The Guards added that transit capacity under Iran’s supervision had recovered to about 50% of pre-war levels over the past two weeks, and that transit capacity was only being expanded for vessels granted permits to use routes designated by Iran.
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They warned that any further US intervention would draw a “crushing response”.