Maruti Suzuki to add 500 service points this fiscal

New Delhi, Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd plans to add around 500 service points across the country in the ongoing fiscal, its Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said on Thursday.

The company, which opened its 6,000th service touchpoint in India on Thursday, had opened a record 502 service touchpoints in 2025-26 and served over 2.84 crore vehicles, the highest in a single financial year.

Together with dealer partners and service teams, the company has accelerated workshop activation and added 1,000 new service touchpoints in just around two years, Takeuchi said.

In 2024, the company’s total service touchpoints stood at 5,000, up from 4,000 in 2021.

“Going forward, we will continue to strengthen our service footprint, and in FY 2026-27, we plan to add about 500 service touchpoints across the country,” he added.

In the automobile business, along with the product, the convenience of quality service support is essential to enhancing a customer’s vehicle ownership experience, Takeuchi noted.

“As our customer base continues to grow, we are equally focused on expanding our service network to provide greater convenience and peace of mind to customers. The inauguration of our 6,000th service touchpoint reflects this commitment,” he added.

Maruti Suzuki’s service touchpoints are available in more than 3,000 cities and towns in India, the company said.