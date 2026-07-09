France appeals for calm before Morocco showdown

Paris: France has urged its football fans to be responsible as their team prepares to face African champions Morocco on Thursday in a World Cup quarter-final, after previous high-profile matches led to unrest.

Morocco won independence from France in 1956 and has a mostly settled relationship with the former colonial power, which is home to hundreds of thousands of Moroccans or French citizens of Moroccan descent.

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Several members of Morocco’s national team this year were born in France and play for French clubs.

Team captain Achraf Hakimi was born in Spain but plays for Paris Saint-Germain.

Celebrations were mostly peaceful when France beat Morocco in the 2022 World Cup semi-final.

But security forces are to be on alert around France during the game from 10:00 pm (20:00 GMT) on Thursday.

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“I appeal to everyone’s sense of responsibility. It has to remain a celebration,” Sports Minister Marina Ferrari told the France Info broadcaster.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez has said “no misconduct would be tolerated”.

French authorities arrested more than 280 people in Paris over unrest and damage after the PSG emerged victorious against Arsenal in the Champions League final on May 30.