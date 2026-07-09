World heard Operation Sindoor’s echo: Modi

Prime Minister Modi praised India’s defense strength, citing Operation Sindoor’s global impact. He noted India’s rise as a manufacturing and innovation hub. ‘Make in India’ has become a global brand, reaching many markets. India’s digital initiatives showcase technological progress over recent years. The visit yielded agreements strengthening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed India’s growing defence capabilities, saying the success of Operation Sindoor showcased the country’s military strength to the world while reaffirming its zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

Addressing a community event in Melbourne during his three-day visit to Australia, Modi said India’s precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure sent a message far beyond the battlefield.

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“The world is witnessing the capability and credibility of India’s defence platforms. You must have seen a demonstration of this during ‘Operation Sindoor’. The explosions were taking place at terrorist hideouts, but their echoes were heard across the entire world. When such a decisive strike was carried out against terror camps, did you feel pride or not?” he said.

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians. India targeted nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), striking facilities linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen. More than 100 terrorists were killed during the operation.

Highlighting India’s broader transformation, Modi said the country’s rise as a manufacturing and innovation hub has gone hand in hand with its growing strategic strength.

“Over the past 12 years, ‘Make in India’ has evolved into a global brand. Our mobile phones and electronics have reached markets across the globe. Our automobiles and pharmaceutical products have expanded their global footprint,” he said.

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He added that India now has more than 200,000 registered start-ups, with over 4,000 new ventures being registered every month.

“These sectors were opened to private entrepreneurship only a few years ago, and today, India’s first private space start-up is set to launch a satellite on its own rocket very soon,” he said.

Modi also highlighted several flagship digital initiatives, including DigiLocker and the teleconsultation platform eSanjeevani, as examples of India’s technological progress over the past 12 years.

Following the event, the prime minister described the gathering as “electrifying” in a post on X and thanked Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for attending.

“The community programme in Melbourne was made even more special with the presence of PM Albanese. His speech was outstanding, reflecting his deep commitment to India-Australia friendship and the immense value he places on our partnership,” Modi wrote.

Earlier, Albanese praised the Indian diaspora as the “living bridge” between the two countries, saying the enthusiasm at the community event reflected the growing depth of the India-Australia relationship.

Modi’s three-day visit to Australia has yielded agreements across defence, maritime security, energy, critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation, further strengthening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.