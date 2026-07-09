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Business ‘Anna Bandre’ tune shows up the heat for Ayogya 2 By Correspondent - 60

Upgraded on : 09 Jul 2026, 7:41 am The makers of Ayogya 2 have actually launched the movie’s 2nd single, ‘Anna Bandre’The tune will be a pulsating intro number for Satish Ninasam. The movie’s earlier single, ‘Muddu Putta Lakshmi’was gotten warmly, and this track contributes to the buzz surrounding the follow up. Made Up by Arjun Janya, ‘Anna Bandre’ functions lyrics by Bahaddur Chethan Kumar and Anthony Daasan’s energetic vocals, with Santosh choreographing the massive dance number including Satish along with numerous dancers.

Director Mahesh Kumar states Ayogya 2 choices up right where the very first movie ended. “Ayogya 2 begins the very next day after Ayogya. Except for two or three new characters, everyone returns. The story follows Siddegowda, now a Gram Panchayat member, and the challenges that come with his new role,” he states.

Produced by M Mune Gowda under the SVC Films banner, Ayogya 2 is set for a theatrical release on August 7. The movie likewise stars Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, Tabala Nani, Sundar Raj, Shivaraj KR Pete, Aruna Balaraj, Giri Shivanna, and Manju Pavagada. Discussions are by Masthi Upparahalli, cinematography by Vishwajith Rao, modifying by Suresh Armugam, and action choreography by Arjun Raj.