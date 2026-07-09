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Justin Baldoni breaks silence on Blake Lively legal fight after 2 years: ‘Painful things were …’

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(L) Justin Baldoni and his better half Emily; (R) Blake Lively and Baldoni in It Ends With United States

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09 Jul 2026, 7:37 am

After keeping silence for almost 2 years, actor-filmmaker Justin Baldoni has actually openly resolved his legal conflict with star Blake Lively, stating he and his household picked to keep away from the spotlight up until they felt “it was the right time” to speak.

In a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Baldoni appeared together with his spouse, Emily, and reviewed the psychological toll of the debate that followed the release of It Ends with United States (2024 ), in which he functioned as both director and co-star opposite Lively.

“We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years,” Baldoni stated, describing that it was not since they had absolutely nothing to state. Rather, he stated they consistently felt it was much better to wait instead of react openly, including that they had actually invested that duration showing and hoping before choosing to share their ideas.

Emily Baldoni stated it had actually been challenging to identify what was suitable to state provided the scenarios. While acknowledging there was “so much to say” about the conflict, she stated the couple rather wished to reveal appreciation for the assistance they had actually gotten over the previous 2 years. Echoing that belief, Justin stated, “Gratitude has saved us.”

The couple stated they had actually at first chosen to let the legal procedure take its course rather of contributing to the general public discourse. Justin said that “there have been so many painful things spoken into existence”while Emily preserved that the realities had eventually “spoken for themselves”

Baldoni likewise thanked fans who waited him throughout the extended legal fight, stating their support and faith had actually assisted his household browse among the most tough durations of their lives. The disagreement goes back to December 2024, when Lively implicated Baldoni of sexually bothering her throughout the making of It Ends with United States and declared that he had actually managed an online project to harm her credibility.

Baldoni and his production business, Wayfarer Studios, consequently submitted a $400 million character assassination fit versus Lively and her partner, Ryan Reynolds, arguing that the accusations were produced to wrest imaginative control of the movie. The suit was later on dismissed after a court ruled that Lively’s claims were secured under lawsuits opportunity.

Ahead of the trial, Lively withdrew her suit and reached a settlement with Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios. The settlement did not include any monetary settlement, Lively has actually considering that looked for $7.5 million towards legal charges from Baldoni and the studio.

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