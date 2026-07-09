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Home Books Dravid Selvam on Fahadh Faasil: ‘Only he requests retakes, not filmmakers …’

Dravid Selvam on Fahadh Faasil: ‘Only he requests retakes, not filmmakers …’

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09 Jul 2026, 6:56 am

YouTuber, star and discussion author Dravid Selvam has actually opened about his experience dealing with Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil in the upcoming Tamil movie Idhayam Muraliexposing how the star’s easy gesture of inquiring about him left an enduring impression.

Dravid, who has actually composed the discussions for Idhayam Murali and likewise appears in the movie along with Atharvaa and Fahadh, is presently working as the extra discussion author on Suriya 47the upcoming action-comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan and starring Suriya and Nazriya Nazim.

Talking to Exploring TalkiesDravid stated he might not participate in the calling sessions for Idhayam Murali since he was inhabited with the shoot of Suriya 47where he needed to be on set throughout as part of the composing group. “By the time Fahadh sir came for dubbing, I had already started working as the dialogue writer for Suriya 47. Since I had to be on that set every day, I couldn’t make it for the dubbing of Idhayam Murali,” he stated.

What occurred next, nevertheless, came as an enjoyable surprise. “When Fahadh sir came for dubbing, he asked, ‘Where’s Dravid?’ That really touched me. The fact that he remembered me and enquired about me made me so happy,” he remembered.

Dravid included that Nazriya likewise remembered him and asked why he had actually not shown up for calling. “Even Nazriya ma’am asked, ‘Why didn’t you go for the dubbing with my husband?’ When artists of their stature remember you, ask about you by name and genuinely wonder where you are, it becomes a very special feeling. It meant a lot to me,” he stated.

The actor-writer likewise spoke at length about Fahadh’s devotion to his craft, stating the National Award-winning star is never ever pleased with simply one take. “Fahadh sir puts in an incredible amount of effort as an actor. Literally, if there’s anyone who asks for retakes, it’s him. He’ll say, ‘Let’s do one more take. Give me another chance.’ Even if he has somewhere important to be and everyone else is trying to finish quickly because of his schedule, he’ll be the one asking if they can do another take,” he exposed.

He included, “The effort he puts in is remarkable. The difference between what is written on paper and what he ultimately brings alive on screen is extraordinary. I’ve learnt a lot just by watching him perform.”

Aakash Baskaran’s Idhayam Muralilikewise starring Preity Mukhundhan, Kayadu Lohar, Sudhakar, Thaman, Rakshan, and Niharika NM, is getting ready to open in theatres on July 10. Jithu Madhavan’s Suriya 47on the other hand, likewise stars Naslen along with Nazriya and Suriya.

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