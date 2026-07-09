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Business Dravid Selvam on Fahadh Faasil: ‘Only he requests retakes, not filmmakers …’ By Correspondent - 55

Upgraded on : 09 Jul 2026, 6:56 am YouTuber, star and discussion author Dravid Selvam has actually opened about his experience dealing with Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil in the upcoming Tamil movie Idhayam Muraliexposing how the star’s easy gesture of inquiring about him left an enduring impression. Dravid, who has actually composed the discussions for Idhayam Murali and likewise appears in the movie along with Atharvaa and Fahadh, is presently working as the extra discussion author on Suriya 47the upcoming action-comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan and starring Suriya and Nazriya Nazim.

Talking to Exploring TalkiesDravid stated he might not participate in the calling sessions for Idhayam Murali since he was inhabited with the shoot of Suriya 47where he needed to be on set throughout as part of the composing group. “By the time Fahadh sir came for dubbing, I had already started working as the dialogue writer for Suriya 47. Since I had to be on that set every day, I couldn’t make it for the dubbing of Idhayam Murali,” he stated.

What occurred next, nevertheless, came as an enjoyable surprise. “When Fahadh sir came for dubbing, he asked, ‘Where’s Dravid?’ That really touched me. The fact that he remembered me and enquired about me made me so happy,” he remembered.

Dravid included that Nazriya likewise remembered him and asked why he had actually not shown up for calling. “Even Nazriya ma’am asked, ‘Why didn’t you go for the dubbing with my husband?’ When artists of their stature remember you, ask about you by name and genuinely wonder where you are, it becomes a very special feeling. It meant a lot to me,” he stated.