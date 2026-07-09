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Business Esha Lankesh to make acting launching in Preetham Gubbi’s next By Correspondent - 56

Upgraded on : 09 Jul 2026, 6:42 am Preetham Gubbi, who initially pertained to prominence as the author of the smash hit Mungaru Male starring Ganesh before making an effective shift to instructions with Haage Summanehas actually constructed a filmography that has actually stabilized love, household dramas and business performers. From Maleyali Jotheyali Johnny Mera Naam Preethi Mera Kaam Jaanu Dil Rangeela Fighter Johnny Yes Papa 99 Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi Nam Duniya Nam Style and Baanadariyallihis movies have actually typically focused on relationships and daily feelings. Now, after a hiatus, Preetham is all set to go back to the director’s chair with an untitled movie, presenting a brand-new young skill, Esha Lankesh. Esha is the granddaughter of kept in mind reporter and author P Lankesh, and the child of filmmaker Kavitha Lankesh. For the young star, the journey to her launching wasn’t about waiting for a chance to show up. “I’ve been learning acting and performance art for a while now. I never wanted someone to simply ask me to do a film,” states Esha, including, “I’ve been auditioning like everyone else, and luckily this project came along. I connected with the script, and that’s why I chose it.”

Surprisingly, acting wasn’t constantly the location she thought of. “Growing up, I wasn’t focused on being on screen. What fascinated me was the creative process. Since my mother is a filmmaker, I loved spending time around the art department. I still illustrate, and I’ve always enjoyed everything that happens behind the camera,” states Esha, who has actually been training in carrying out arts at Ashoka Theatre in Delhi for the previous 4 years. “I enjoy storytelling. Theatre gave me that space, and cinema feels like a natural extension of it. I’m excited about creating a character and seeing what I can express through her.”

Fresh out of college and back in Bengaluru after finishing her graduation a couple of weeks back, Esha stumbled upon the casting require Preetham Gubbi’s movie and chose to audition. “I sent in my audition, and Preetham sir reached out. When he narrated the script, it felt different from the kind of films I had been hearing about. That was what stayed with me.”