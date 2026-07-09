Esha Lankesh to make acting launching in Preetham Gubbi’s next

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09 Jul 2026, 6:42 am
Preetham Gubbi, who initially pertained to prominence as the author of the smash hit Mungaru Male starring Ganesh before making an effective shift to instructions with Haage Summanehas actually constructed a filmography that has actually stabilized love, household dramas and business performers. From Maleyali Jotheyali Johnny Mera Naam Preethi Mera Kaam Jaanu Dil Rangeela Fighter Johnny Yes Papa 99 Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi Nam Duniya Nam Style and Baanadariyallihis movies have actually typically focused on relationships and daily feelings. Now, after a hiatus, Preetham is all set to go back to the director’s chair with an untitled movie, presenting a brand-new young skill, Esha Lankesh.
Esha is the granddaughter of kept in mind reporter and author P Lankesh, and the child of filmmaker Kavitha Lankesh. For the young star, the journey to her launching wasn’t about waiting for a chance to show up. “I’ve been learning acting and performance art for a while now. I never wanted someone to simply ask me to do a film,” states Esha, including, “I’ve been auditioning like everyone else, and luckily this project came along. I connected with the script, and that’s why I chose it.”