Run re-release trailer stimulates fond memories with Madhavan-Meera Jasmine’s renowned love

Photos from the Run re-release trailer

Upgraded on : 09 Jul 2026, 7:12 am

AR Murugadoss has actually revealed the very first trailer of the re-release of Lingusamy’s Run and it revives sentimental memories from the 2000s. Including Madhavan and Meera Jasmine in lead functions, the trailer stitches together a number of renowned minutes consisting of the set’s uncomfortable very first conferences where she lies about her identity numerous times before completely trusting him, the evergreen’Kadhal Pisasetune, Madhavan’s tense encounters with Atul Kulkarni’s henchmen and late star Vivekh’s funny stretches.

Runfollows Shiva (Madhavan) who attempts to charm Priya (Meera Jasmine), who alerts Shiva to not pursue her. Shiva understands that Priya’s bro is a gangster, which puts him in risk. The remainder of the movie follows the different barriers positioned before Shiva and Priya in their mission to be together.

The cast ofRunConsists of Raghuvaran, Anu Hasan, Janaki Sabesh, SN Lakshmi, amongst others.