The David Dhawan Film Festival is going on in PVR and to commemorate the famous director, the multiplex chain arranged a fireside chat. It included David Dhawan speaking about his life and movies with his child, Varun Dhawan. By the way, both are likewise getting ready for the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona HaiThe comic caper will show up in movie theaters on June 5. Towards completion of the occasion, David Dhawan opened about the challenges he dealt with and how stars in some cases decreased to deal with him.

David Dhawan confesses he made Chashme Baddoor in ANGER:”I was not getting stars. They didn’t turn down the movie however they were being reluctant “

David Dhawan stated,”If a director’s movie does not work, toh star usko dekh ke kahin aur muud jaayegaStar ki jaat hi aisi hoti haiStar kisi ka legend nahin hai” Varun was entertained and likewise uncomfortable, as he’s a star. It likewise raised laughs.

David continued, “But there’s one star I dealt with who never ever troubled ki iski movie chali ya nahinThat star is Govinda. I keep in mind as soon as when my movie didn’t work, I was distressed. He informed me,’Tu script likh na’I composed Shola Aur Shabnam (1992 ).”

Varun asked him, “Was there a time when you were not getting stars?” He responded, “Yes, I made Chashme Baddoor (2013 ). Bahut gusse mein banayi thi maineChintu ji (Rishi Kapoor) was there in the movie. He informed me, ‘I do not have a function’. I responded,’Aap karo, yaar’He did it for me (smiles).”

Varun then asked, “Did you deal with rejection from some stars?” David discussed, “No, however I might feel it. They were being reluctant. I wished to leave that rut of stars, which was hard. When one has the ability to compose an excellent script and get great tunes, then that individual can make a movie with beginners.”

Chashme Baddoor starred Ali Zafar, Divyenndu and Siddharth. It marked the launching of Taapsee Pannu in Hind movie theater.

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

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