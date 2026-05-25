RSM United States India prepares to broaden its workplace in India; sees big potential customers

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RSM United States India prepares to broaden its workplace in India as the consultancy company is bullish on the nation in regards to market in addition to skill capacity, according to a senior executive.

Presently, RSM United States India, part of worldwide consultancy company RSM Global, has workplaces in 4 Indian cities– Gurugram, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata. It has around 4 lakh square feet of workplace in the 4 cities and utilizes about 3,800 individuals.

Ashokkumar Prabhakar (Pash), RSM United States India Leader and a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team, stated India is main to its international technique since of scale, skill, development and customer effect.

“I think India is moving from scale to strategic relevance in shaping how we serve our clients globally… I think the prospects in India are huge, both from a market perspective as well as from a talent perspective,” Prabhakar informed PTI.

He stated the company would be including more office this year and discussed that there was a great deal of skill readily available in these 4 cities.

RSM United States India is primarily into 4 locations– guarantee, tax, seeking advice from and shared services. It does not straight handle Indian customers.

The entity is more like a GCC (Global Capability Centre).

“That is the closest that we would like to associate ourselves with, because we are actually GCC plus in some sense. GCCs primarily provide cost arbitrage, labour arbitrage in some sense, but we are mostly focusing on client area outcomes in that sense,” Prabhakar stated.

RSM United States, a member company of RSM Global, has actually established RSM United States India.

Released on May 24, 2026