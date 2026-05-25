PMO informs Ministries to discover methods to conserve fuel, forex in the middle of West Asia crisis

Immediate interim procedures require to be embraced to suppress fuel usage

In the middle of issues within the federal government over a broadening bank account deficit (CAD)and increasing pressure on India’s oil import costs due to the West Asia crisis, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO )has actually asked 4 essential Ministries to urgently prepare steps to cut reliance on imported fuel and save forex, sources informed businessline.

Amongst the propositions under conversation is a decrease in GST on flex-fuel automobiles, presently taxed at 18-40 percent depending upon the sector, closer to the 5 percent rate suitable to electrical lorries, a long-pending need of the automobile market.

The PMO has actually asked the Ministries of Road Transport and Highways, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Power and Heavy Industries to send suggestions that can help in reducing petroleum intake in the near term, a senior authorities stated.

“The PMO has actually asked these Ministries to send out ideas with ‘anything and whatever’ that can minimize India’s reliance on petroleum imports. The optimum we might minimize at the earliest, it will benefit the nation,” a main privy to the conversations informed businessline

Immediate procedures

Authorities stated the understanding is that immediate interim steps require to be embraced to suppress fuel intake due to the fact that more stringent fuel-efficiency standards under CAFE-3 entered into force just next year, from April 2027.

“There might be numerous recommendations now concerning this topic. One might be to promote use of electrical automobiles (EVs) more, and likewise make flex fuel automobiles more budget-friendly. That can take place if GST is minimized for such automobiles, much like for EVs,” another senior authorities stated.

The vehicle market has actually been looking for lower GST on flex-fuel cars to enhance cost and speed up adoption. They bring in a 28 percent GST together with a settlement cess (approximately 15 percent for bigger cars), leading to a reliable tax problem varying from 18 percent to over 40 percent.

Sources stated ideas are likewise being driven around entry-level vehicles in the ICE sector due to the fact that they take in less fuel and provide much better mileage too.

Authorities showed that the problem might turn up for conversation ahead of the next GST Council conference.

Smaller sized automobiles

Sources stated the federal government is likewise taking a look at whether higher adoption of smaller sized and entry-level lorries, which provide greater mileage, might assist moderate fuel usage.

“We are checking out all possibilities, consisting of whether little automobiles, hybrid vehicles, electrical automobiles or flex-fuel automobiles, anything that lowers expense of acquisition for a client and likewise for the country on minimizing oil imports,” among the authorities mentioned above stated.

Roadway Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday stated flex-fuel lorries would quickly be presented on a big scale and revealed that Maruti Suzuki would introduce a 100 percent ethanol-powered lorry on World Environment Day on June 5. He included that 12 business, consisting of Toyota, Tata Motors, Mahindra & & Mahindra and Suzuki, have actually currently presented flex-fuel cars in India.

Released on May 24, 2026