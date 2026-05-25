Chinese ship leaves after tense standoff near Taiwan-controlled islands

A Chinese coast guard ship left waters near Taiwan’s tactically situated Pratas Islands at the top of the South China Sea on Sunday following a tense standoff and spoken sparring in between the coast guards, Taiwan’s Coast Guard stated.

China declares democratically governed Taiwan as its own area, a position the federal government in Taipei declines.

China has actually pressed Taiwan by increasing its military existence around the island, and Taipei is on high alert for more Chinese actions after President Xi Jinping went over Taiwan with U.S. President Donald Trump in Beijing this month.

Lying approximately in between southern Taiwan and Hong Kong, the Taiwan-controlled Pratas are seen by some security specialists as susceptible to Chinese attack due to their range – more than 400 km (250 miles) – from Taiwan island.

Taiwan’s Coast Guard stated on Saturday it had actually identified a Chinese Coast Guard ship heading to the Pratas and instantly sent its own ship which transmitted cautions and the 2 sides “engaged in an intense verbal confrontation over ⁠sovereignty via radio.”

The Chinese ship broadcast that it was on a regular objective which China had sovereignty and jurisdiction over the Pratas, the Taiwan Coast Guard stated.

“Please do not destroy peace. You should return and strive for democracy. That is the correct way to serve your country,” the Taiwan ship broadcast back, according to video offered by its coast guard.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office did not react to an ask for remark.

Taiwan’s coast guard stated the ship ultimately started cruising far from the Pratas late in the afternoon on Sunday.

A Taiwan coast guard authorities informed Reuters that China’s phrasing on having jurisdiction and sovereignty was uncommon as was the length of its remain in the waters so near the Pratas.

The coast guard stated on Friday night it had actually likewise repelled for the 2nd time this month the Chinese research study ship “Tongji” in waters near the island.

The Pratas, an atoll which is likewise a Taiwanese national forest, is just gently safeguarded by Taiwan, and its coast guard has that obligation instead of the armed force.

In January, Taiwan stated a Chinese reconnaissance drone briefly flew over the Pratas.

On Saturday, Taiwan’s National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu required to his X account to information the 100 Chinese ships he stated were presently in the very first island chain, describing a location ranging from Japan through Taiwan and into the Philippines.