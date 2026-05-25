ICAI to establish sophisticated forensic laboratory for little, medium specialists

New Delhi: Chartered accounting professionals’ institute ICAI will be establishing a sophisticated forensic auditing laboratory in Hyderabad to assist little and medium specialists, its President Prasanna Kumar D has actually stated.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has more than 5 lakh members, consisting of little and medium professionals.

In a current interview to PTI, Kumar stated that forensic audit is a brand-new location, and little and medium chartered accounting professional companies are unable to take part in big auditing works as they do not have the forensic audit abilities.

Versus this background, the institute will be establishing an innovative forensic laboratory, which will be a “pay and use model”It will use assignment-specific tools.

“We are establishing an advance forensic auditing lab at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad. In next 2-3 months, we will launch it,” Kumar stated.

There are bigger federal government efforts to have homegrown huge accounting companies that can assist produce more chances in the nation’s growing economy and likewise contend at the scale of international gamers.

In February, the institute alerted the international networking standards, leading the way for producing big home-grown domestic chartered accounting professional companies, in which they can likewise team up with international networks.

Independently, ICAI is preparing to embed expert system, information analytics, and other topics in its curriculum as it works to equal the progressing technological and expert modifications.

The institute has actually just recently formed the Committee for Review of Education and Training (CRET), which is anticipated to settle its suggestions, consisting of updates for the curriculum, in the coming months.

Recently, the accountancy occupation has actually experienced a significant improvement with the increasing concentrate on non-financial reporting, ESG disclosures, AI, information analytics, and forensic auditing.

The CRET will deal with incorporating emerging technological and expert elements into the CA curriculum.

Lakhs of trainees are pursuing the chartered accounting professional program at ICAI.