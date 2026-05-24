Hong Kong – AFCD staff patrol animal release hotspots (with photos)

AFCD staff patrol animal release hotspots (with photos) *******************************************************



With a view to safeguarding animal welfare, the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) today (May 24) deployed staff to patrol locations where mercy release activities frequently occurred in the past, including Wun Yiu, Tai Po; Ng Tung River, Sheung Shui; Sai Kung Public Pier and Sai Wan Ho Ferry Pier. Educational leaflets were distributed to remind the public to think carefully before participating in mercy releases of animals.



A spokesman for the AFCD said, “If members of the public release animals in an improper manner, such as releasing them into unsuitable habitats, it may adversely affect their survival.”



Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Ordinance (Cap. 169), it is an offence to cause unnecessary suffering to animals by releasing them in an improper manner. Offenders are liable to a maximum fine of $200,000 and imprisonment for three years upon conviction.



The AFCD will continue to conduct inspections at locations where animal release activities are likely to take place, take enforcement action when necessary, and carry out publicity and education work.



In addition, the AFCD will launch a restocking exercise on National Fish Releasing Day on June 6 to release juvenile fish with the aim of enhancing local marine resources and improving marine ecology. The department will promote the environmental benefits to the public of science-based restocking, with a view to engaging public support for and participation in these science-based restocking exercises in lieu of improper animal release activities. The public may also consider other charitable activities, such as planting trees or participating in volunteer services with animal welfare groups and environmental organisations.