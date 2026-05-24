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Planning to take international exposure for three years? Here are top 5 global funds with over 40% gain

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International gains

Are you planning to take international exposure with a three year horizon? Here are the top performers with over 40% gain (Source: MF Screener)

ETMarkets.com

Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund

2/6

Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund

Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund gave the highest return of 64.14% in the last three years. In the last one year, the fund gave 206.71% return.

iStock

Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF FoF

3/6

Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF FoF

Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF FoF gave a return of 51.09% in the last three years. In the last one year, it gave a return of 41.26%

iStock

DSP World Gold Mining Overseas Equity Omni FoF

4/6

DSP World Gold Mining Overseas Equity Omni FoF

DSP World Gold Mining Overseas Equity Omni FoF gave a return of 48.09% in the last three years. In the last one year, it gave a return of 98.14%

IANS

Mirae Asset Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF FoF

5/6

Mirae Asset Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF FoF

Mirae Asset Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF FoF gave a return of 42.37% in the last three years. In the last one year, it gave a return of 74.91%.

iStock

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FoF

6/6

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FoF

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FoF gave a return of 42.32% in the last three years. In the last one year, it gave a return of 82.33%

iStock

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