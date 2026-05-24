Planning to take international exposure for three years? Here are top 5 global funds with over 40% gain

May 23, 2026, 04:41:16 PM IST

Are you planning to take international exposure with a three year horizon? Here are the top performers with over 40% gain (Source: MF Screener) ETMarkets.com

2/6 Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund gave the highest return of 64.14% in the last three years. In the last one year, the fund gave 206.71% return. iStock

3/6 Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF FoF Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF FoF gave a return of 51.09% in the last three years. In the last one year, it gave a return of 41.26% iStock

4/6 DSP World Gold Mining Overseas Equity Omni FoF DSP World Gold Mining Overseas Equity Omni FoF gave a return of 48.09% in the last three years. In the last one year, it gave a return of 98.14% IANS

5/6 Mirae Asset Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF FoF Mirae Asset Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF FoF gave a return of 42.37% in the last three years. In the last one year, it gave a return of 74.91%. iStock