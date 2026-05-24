Planning to take international exposure for three years? Here are top 5 global funds with over 40% gain

Are you planning to take international exposure with a three year horizon? Here are the top performers with over 40% gain (Source: MF Screener)
ETMarkets.com
2/6
Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund
Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund gave the highest return of 64.14% in the last three years. In the last one year, the fund gave 206.71% return.
iStock
3/6
Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF FoF
Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF FoF gave a return of 51.09% in the last three years. In the last one year, it gave a return of 41.26%
iStock
4/6
DSP World Gold Mining Overseas Equity Omni FoF
DSP World Gold Mining Overseas Equity Omni FoF gave a return of 48.09% in the last three years. In the last one year, it gave a return of 98.14%
IANS
5/6
Mirae Asset Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF FoF
Mirae Asset Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF FoF gave a return of 42.37% in the last three years. In the last one year, it gave a return of 74.91%.
iStock
6/6
Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FoF
Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FoF gave a return of 42.32% in the last three years. In the last one year, it gave a return of 82.33%
iStock