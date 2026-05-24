Andhra Pradesh, Telangana reel under severe heatwave conditions; 37 die of heat stroke

Buttermilk is offered to passers-by at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad amid severe hot weather conditions on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SIDDHANT THAKUR

Severe heatwave conditions have triggered concern across the two Telugu states, with the official machinery placed on high alert amid soaring temperatures.

According to official data, 15 districts in Telangana recorded temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius, with Kothagudem registering the highest at 46.3 degrees Celsius.

In Andhra Pradesh, Kanumolu village in Krishna district recorded the highest temperature at 45.8 degrees Celsius, while 13 districts reported temperatures in the 42-46 degrees Celsius range. On Friday alone, heatstroke claimed 21 lives, including 10 in Vijayawada alone.

According to Telangana government data, 16 people died of heatstroke in seven districts of the State. Telangana Revenue, Housing and Information & Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday held an emergency review meeting with senior officials over the worsening heatwave conditions.

With temperatures rising sharply and the India Meteorological Department warning of intensified heatwave conditions over the next three days, district collectors have been directed to remain on high alert and ensure immediate relief measures.

The government has advised special precautions for senior citizens, pregnant women, children and people with existing health conditions. Citizens have been urged to avoid venturing outdoors between 11 am and 4 pm unless absolutely necessary.

The Minister also directed officials to make arrangements for providing water to birds and animals across villages and towns.

The IMD has forecast severe heatwave conditions till May 26 in several districts, including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mulugu, and Mahabubnagar districts.

Published on May 23, 2026