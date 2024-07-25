Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing woman in Wong Tai Sin (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing woman in Wong Tai Sin (with photo) ********************************************************************



Police today (July 25) appealed to the public for information on a woman who went missing in Wong Tai Sin.

Sze-to Yee-wah, aged 72, went missing after she left his residence in Tsz Ching Estate last night (July 24). Her family made a report to Police today.

She is about 1.5 metres tall, 43 kilograms in weight and of thin build. She has a round face with yellow complexion and short white hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white T-shirt, dark trousers, brown slippers and carrying a black walking stick.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing woman or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of Kowloon East on 3661 0331 or email to rmpu-ke-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.