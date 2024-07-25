Hong Kong – Adjustment in ceiling prices for dedicated LPG filling stations in August 2024

Adjustment in ceiling prices for dedicated LPG filling stations in August 2024 ******************************************************************************



The Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) today (July 25) announced an adjustment to the auto-LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) ceiling prices for dedicated LPG filling stations from August 1 to August 31, 2024, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the contracts for dedicated LPG filling stations.



A department spokesman said that the LPG international price in July 2024 stayed the same. The auto-LPG ceiling prices for dedicated LPG filling stations would remain unchanged, ranging from $3.49 to $4.38 per litre.



The spokesman said that the auto-LPG ceiling prices were adjusted according to a pricing formula specified in the contracts. The formula comprises two elements – the LPG international price and the LPG operating price. The LPG international price refers to the LPG international price of the preceding month. The LPG operating price is adjusted on February 1 and June 1 annually according to the average movement of the Composite Consumer Price Index and the Nominal Wage Index.



The auto-LPG ceiling prices for respective dedicated LPG filling stations in August 2024 are as follows:



Location of

Dedicated

LPG Filling Station Auto-LPG

Ceiling

Price in

August 2024 (HK$/litre) Auto-LPG

Ceiling

Price in

July 2024 (HK$/litre) Kwai On Road, Kwai Chung 3.49 3.49 Sham Mong Road, Mei Foo 3.55 3.55 Wai Lok Street, Kwun Tong 3.60 3.60 Cheung Yip Street, Kowloon Bay 3.65 3.65 Ngo Cheung Road, West Kowloon 3.66 3.66 Yuen Chau Tsai, Tai Po 3.71 3.71 Tak Yip Street, Yuen Long 3.82 3.82 Hang Yiu Street, Ma On Shan 3.84 3.84 Marsh Road, Wan Chai 3.85 3.85 Fung Mat Road, Sheung Wan 3.87 3.87 Yip Wong Road, Tuen Mun 3.97 3.97 Fung Yip Street, Chai Wan 4.38 4.38



The spokesman said that the details of the LPG international price and the auto-LPG ceiling price for each dedicated LPG filling station had been uploaded to the EMSD website (www.emsd.gov.hk) and posted at dedicated LPG filling stations to enable the trades to monitor the price adjustment.



Details of the pricing adjustment mechanism for dedicated LPG filling stations can also be viewed under the “What’s New” section of the department website at www.emsd.gov.hk/en/what_s_new/current/index.html.