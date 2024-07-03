Hong Kong – Bangkok ETO promotes Hong Kong films in Phnom Penh (with photos)

Bangkok ETO promotes Hong Kong films in Phnom Penh (with photos) ****************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Bangkok (Bangkok ETO) collaborated with the Asian Film Awards Academy (AFAA) to launch the first Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, today (July 3).

Supported by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the Film Development Fund and the Bangkok ETO, the AFAA organised the film gala to screen seven selected Hong Kong films and stage a film-related exhibition to enhance the popularity of Hong Kong films and build an audience in Cambodia.

Speaking at the opening reception of the film gala, the Director of the Bangkok ETO, Mr Parson Lam, highlighted the support from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government for the local film industry, and encouraged more Hong Kong film events to be held in Cambodia.

Mr Lam said, “We will continue to provide unwavering support to our film industry. We look forward to having more Hong Kong film events in Cambodia to showcase the thriving Hong Kong film industry and its gifted talent, and reinforce Hong Kong’s position as an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.”

He noted that 2024 is the China-Cambodia Year of People-to-People Exchanges, and expressed hope that the film gala would help promote cultural exchanges and deepen the bonds between the people of China and Cambodia.

“Through the universal language of films, we can share our good stories and our diverse cultural heritage,” Mr Lam added.

Also officiating at the opening reception were the Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia, Mr Lin Ruihua; the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts of Cambodia, Ms Pen Moni Makara; the Executive Director of the AFAA, Ms Josie Lin; and the Chief Executive Officer of Westec Media Limited of Cambodia, Mr Michael Chai.

As part of the film event, the “Dynamic Cityscapes of Hong Kong Films Exhibition” will be held at Factory Phnom Penh from July 4 to August 4 with free admission. The exhibition is a demonstration of Hong Kong’s diverse cityscapes by recreating the most memorable scenes that appeared in six selected films, as well as iconic sights in Hong Kong.

For more information of the film gala, please visit: www.afa-academy.com/20240626_en.