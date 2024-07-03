Hong Kong – Police appeal for information on fatal traffic accident in Chai Wan

Police appeal for information on fatal traffic accident in Chai Wan *******************************************************************



Police today (July 3) appealed to the public for information on a fatal traffic accident in Chai Wan on July 1 in which a man died.

At 7.16am, a 60-year-old man was riding a motorcycle along Shek O Road towards Chai Wan. When approaching the junction of Cape Collinson Road, the motorcycle went out of control and rammed into a lamppost.

Sustaining serious multiple body injuries, the male driver was sent to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in semi-conscious state and was certified dead at 3.23pm yesterday (July 2).

Investigation by the Special Investigation Team 2 of Traffic, Hong Kong Island is underway.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3660 6848 or 3660 6800.