Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Tsing Yi

Fatal traffic accident in Tsing Yi



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident happened in Tsing Yi today (July 3) in which a boy died.

At 1.18am, a taxi driven by a 69-year-old man was travelling along Kwai Tsing Road towards Tsing Yi. Upon approaching Tsing Yi South Bridge, it reportedly knocked down a 17-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle on the same lane.

Sustaining head injuries, the boy was rushed to Princess Margaret Hospital in unconscious state and certified dead at 9pm.

Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, New Territories South is underway.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 1346.