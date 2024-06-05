Hong Kong – Correctional officers stop remand person in custody attacking staff member

Correctional officers stop remand person in custody attacking staff member **************************************************************************



​Correctional officers at Stanley Prison stopped a male remand person in custody attacking a staff member today (June 4).

At 2.05pm today, a 39-year-old male remand person in custody suddenly became emotional and attacked a correctional officer inside a staff duty room. Officers at the scene immediately stopped the assailant and applied OC foam to subdue him after repeated warnings were ignored.

During the incident, the attacked officer sustained injuries to his arm, chest and abdomen, while the assailant sustained an injury to his face. After examination and treatment by the institution Medical Officer, they did not need to be sent to a public hospital.

The case has been reported to the Police for investigation.

The assailant was remanded for the offence of murder in May 2022.