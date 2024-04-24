Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Tsing Yi (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Tsing Yi (with photo) **************************************************************



Police today (April 23) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Tsing Yi.

Wong Si-wo, aged 79, went missing after he was last seen in his residence in Cheung Hang Estate on April 1 evening. His family made a report to Police yesterday (April 22).



He is about 1.55 metres tall and of thin build. He has a pointed face with yellow complexion and short grey and white hair.



Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories South on 3661 1176 or 5239 7701 or email to rmpu-nts-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.