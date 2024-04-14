Hong Kong – Seamless connectivity for villages

Seamless connectivity for villages **********************************



To meet the demand for high-speed broadband services in remote areas of Hong Kong, the Government launched the Subsidy Scheme to Extend Fibre-based Networks to Villages in Remote Areas where, at present, about 80,000 villagers in more than 160 villages are benefitting from such networks.

Apart from interviewing a representative from the Office of the Communications Authority to learn more about the scheme’s effectiveness, news.gov.hk spoke with Tai O and Mui Wo villagers who expounded on the advantages they are receiving.

The story is available at www.news.gov.hk/eng/feature today (April 14) in text and video format.