Hong Kong – Tsing Yi Southwest Swimming Pool continues to close temporarily

Apr 11, 2024 | International

Tsing Yi Southwest Swimming Pool continues to close temporarily

***************************************************************


Attention TV/radio announcers:

Please broadcast the following as soon as possible and repeat it at regular intervals:

     Here is an item of interest to swimmers.

     ​The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (April 11) that due to urgent maintenance works, Tsing Yi Southwest Swimming Pool in Kwai Tsing District will continue to be temporarily closed until further notice.