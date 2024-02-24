Hong Kong – FSD organises AED Everywhere – Bus Companies United to Save Hearts event (with photos)

FSD organises AED Everywhere – Bus Companies United to Save Hearts event (with photos) **************************************************************************************



The Fire Services Department (FSD) today (February 24) organised the AED Everywhere – Bus Companies United to Save Hearts event at the Fire and Ambulance Services Academy in Tseung Kwan O. AED Everywhere is a programme funded by the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust (HKJCCT).

The Deputy Director of Fire Services (Operations), Mr Angus Wong, officiated at the launching ceremony with representatives from the Kowloon Motor Bus Company (1933) Limited, the Citybus Limited, and the New Lantao Bus Company (1973) Limited. Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Wong said that with the funding from the HKJCCT, the FSD launched the AED Everywhere programme to subsidise all sectors of the community on the procurement of automated external defibrillators (AED). He expressed his gratitude to the three bus companies for supporting the programme and becoming the first batch of subvented organisations to install AED at some bus regulators’ kiosks in various districts, so that members of the public can have immediate access to AED in cardiac arrest cases.

Mr Wong also said that the FSD is inviting other organisations and institutions to participate in the programme, with an aim to fulfil their social responsibilities, thereby expanding the coverage of AED in the community. The FSD is currently identifying other feasible locations, such as banking branches and petrol filling stations, and encouraging and also sponsoring related organisations or institutions to install AED, with a view to jointly building a wider community-based safety net.

Today’s event attracted over 500 participants. Among them, around 200 bus enthusiasts and bus company staff members attended a workshop on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the use of AED, becoming a member of the Resuscitation Alliance (RA). Last year, the FSD worked with various sectors of the community to form the RA with a view to promoting community education on CPR and the use of AED. More than 70 000 RA members have pledged to give a helping hand in cardiac arrest cases.

According to the FSD, there are currently about 2 700 AED registered on the department’s online information platform “Centralized AED Registry for Emergency”. These AED are distributed in various public places such as railway stations, shopping malls, schools, fire stations, ambulance depots, sports centres, libraries, supermarkets and community halls.