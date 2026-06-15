Abhay Bhutada Foundation Extends Support Towards Ultimate Pickleball League.

India, June 15 — Abhay Bhutada Foundation has partnered with the Ultimate Pickleball League – Pune Edition 2026, continuing its support for various sporting initiatives that encourage a stronger culture of fitness among people. The tournament is scheduled to take place in Pune on 9th and 10th May 2026, with participation expected from more than 180 players, including several leading names in the sport.

The association reflects the Foundation’s continued engagement in initiatives that encourage community participation and promote active lifestyles. With a growing focus on sports and wellbeing, the Foundation’s support for the league aligns with its broader approach of enabling platforms that bring people together and create accessible opportunities for engagement.

Speaking on the association, CA Abhay Bhutada, Founder and Chairman of the Abhay Bhutada Foundation, said, “An event like the Ultimate Pickleball League creates an opportunity to see some of the best players compete in a structured environment. At the same time, it helps bring more visibility to the sport and can encourage more people to step in and stay active. At the Foundation, our focus is on enabling access to platforms where people can both witness and showcase talent, and we are glad to support an initiative that contributes to both competition and participation.”

The Ultimate Pickleball League – Pune Edition 2026 will feature 12 teams with both male and female players, competing across men’s and women’s singles and doubles, along with mixed doubles. The format is designed to test depth and teamwork, with participation from players including Raaquib Merchant, Vrushali Thakare, Rohit Patil, Avinash Kumar, Anuja Maheshwari, Snehal Patil, Arjun Singh, Anay Patil, Aditya Singh, and Maitreya Bhagat.

Scheduled for 9th and 10th May, the two-day league is designed to deliver high-quality match play with a focus on competitive intensity and fair play. The tournament will also award prize money across categories, with the winner receiving INR 1,50,000, followed by INR 1,00,000 for the first runner-up and INR 51,000 for the second runner-up.

The Foundation’s association with the league also builds on its continued involvement in sports-led initiatives. It has supported various sporting tournaments, marathons, and community-driven events aimed at encouraging participation and providing platforms for emerging talent. These initiatives reflect a consistent effort to encourage participation, promote discipline, and strengthen community engagement through sport.

About Abhay Bhutada Foundation

Founded in 2023, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation is dedicated to the upliftment, education, and growth of underprivileged sections of society. With a focus on long-term impact rather than short-term aid, the Foundation ensures that every project is designed for sustainability and measurable results. Fully funded by CA Abhay Bhutada without external fundraising, the Foundation supports initiatives in education, sports, and cultural preservation. Over a short span, its efforts have impacted lakhs of lives across Maharashtra, creating meaningful and lasting change.