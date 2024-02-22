Alan R. Martin’s Book of Ghost Stories Reassembled from Across History Soon to Display at the 2024 London Book Fair

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, February 22, 2024

Nine stories about the unknown world of the spirit, each saved from the weathering of time.

The popularizing novelties of content creation has led to more publishers and independent authors coming together during the event to showcase vast collections of different stories.

Alan R. Martin is one great example of an author in this age of content creation. Despite having no academic background in writing, hes managed to successfully publish a few books and will be exhibiting a collection of short stories at the London Book Fair 2024.

The title of the collection is Lost Stories Found, and it features nine tales of mystery, suspense, and the shadow of unseen realities that have always fascinated mankind since ancient times. Incidentally, the stories that Martin picked out for this collection are said to have originated from old manuscripts, snippets, and pamphlets from various time periods. Thus, he hopes that he can showcase the distinct styles of horror that can be found in these periods.

Martin has considered himself more focused on storytelling than simply writing, which explains his fondness for collecting stories as much as telling them via his books. His career has all been in technical trades. But as hes now retired, hes decided to dedicate his time to finally pursue his passion for creative tales and is happy to find plenty of avenues for his content.

Visitors to the London Book Fair 2024 can find Alan R. Martins Lost Stories Found on display at the self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnets exhibit at stand #6A90. The fair will be held on March 12-14, 2024, at the Olympia London, London, UK. The book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and ReadersMagnet Bookstore.

Lost Stories Found

Author: Alan R. Martin

Published date: November 17, 2023

Publisher: ReadersMagnet LLC

Genre: Mystery

Author Bio

Alan R. Martin says: To the readers who enjoy mystery and suspense. Im pleased to be represented by ReadersMagnet publishing company. I dont necessarily call myself a writer, but more of a storyteller. I havent been to college, and Ive never been to a journalism school or even held a job around English courses or extensive writing. I have been to Vocational schools involving trades classes. But my skills and training usually came in the form of technical trades: electrical, carpentry, and heating/cooling industries. I have too many experiences to name them all. I got into writing when I retired.