Quirky Stories & Poems to Make a Splash at 2024 L.A. Times Festival of Books

Quirky Stories & Poems is about many things real and fictional recollections about growing up, pleasure and pain, good and evil, and quirky insights into human nature.
San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, February 22, 2024
ReadersMagnet to display Quirky Stories & Poems: Backwards, Forward & Upside Down at the 2024 L.A. Times Festival of Books.
Among the clever books to debut at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024 will be Quirky Stories & Poems: Backwards, Forward & Upside Down, by Charles Bins, a former syndicated columnist and PR pro.
The book offers an often humorous look at growing up, pleasure and pain, good and evil, as well as quirky insights into human nature. It will be on display at the free festival on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, USA, April 20-21 at ReadersMagnet booth #225.
Quirky Stories & Poems includes stories and poems for children, teens, and adults, with most stories under 600 words. What makes it unusual, in addition to outrageous tales, are the authors quirky cartoons, notes and illustrations. The book is divided into three sections so readers can dive in where they wish:
- Backwards contains stories and poems that revolve around childhood and adolescence and those that reminisce. The first seven or eight pieces are perfect for reading aloud to children. The section then progresses into themes that cater to adolescents and young adults.
- Forward looks ahead, sometimes just minutes, sometimes decades, around the corner. Readers will find stories that explore how people might change and how things might change people. Some are science fiction, some humorous, and some both. Many of these carry messages that are relevant today.
- Upside Down is brimming with characters who are confused, on the edge, or over it. But not all of them. Between the lines, readers can find both angels and those of a darker nature, so pay attention; it can be challenging to tell them apart.
Quirky Stories & Poems: Backwards, Forward & Upside Down by Charles Bins is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For more information, visit the authors official website: charlesbins.com.
Quirky Stories & Poems: Backwards, Forward & Upside Down
Author: Charles Bins
Genre: Humor
Publisher: AuthorHouse
Published date: August 8, 2023
Authors Biography
Charles Bins has ghost-written hundreds of articles for magazines on topics spanning business, technology and consumer products. Early in his career, he was an internationally syndicated entertainment columnist, interviewing celebrities such as Tom Hanks, Kenny Rogers and Patty Duke. He lives with his wife, Mary, two cats and a cockatoo in Leland, N.C.