Quirky Stories & Poems to Make a Splash at 2024 L.A. Times Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, February 22, 2024

Among the clever books to debut at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024 will be Quirky Stories & Poems: Backwards, Forward & Upside Down, by Charles Bins, a former syndicated columnist and PR pro.

The book offers an often humorous look at growing up, pleasure and pain, good and evil, as well as quirky insights into human nature. It will be on display at the free festival on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, USA, April 20-21 at ReadersMagnet booth #225.

Quirky Stories & Poems includes stories and poems for children, teens, and adults, with most stories under 600 words. What makes it unusual, in addition to outrageous tales, are the authors quirky cartoons, notes and illustrations. The book is divided into three sections so readers can dive in where they wish: