VonGlitch Releases Debut Album, 8 Bit Coins 03/01/2024

VonGlitch Releasing Debut Album, 8 Bit Coins

Married Synthpop and New Wave Duo Celebrate Debut Album 03/01/2024

Indie music label, DIAVI Music, is proud to announce that they are releasing the debut album “8 Bit Coins”, by their new synthpop duo VonGlitch on March 1st 2024.

Beyond Nostalgia

While many of us love to listen to synthpop, new wave, and electronic alternative music of the 80’s and 90’s, there was only so much made! Enter VonGlitch; this duo, fronted by lead singer Rachel Williams, scratch that itch with a familiar vibe. But, with Indie film/tv composer and producer David Williams as principal songwriter, make no mistake…even when wrapped in nostalgic 80’s soundscapes, VonGlitch are all about song writing. Some tracks like “Our First Day” (see if you can catch all of the Astro World easter eggs) sound like an underground dance hit from the late 80’s that you somehow missed, while other songs like “Promise to Pray” and “Fun to Be Bad” have a more edgy atmosphere. There are fun moments, like “Topo Chico for Gizmo”, and heartfelt melancholy on songs like “Bonus Round” and “Love Demand”.

Album Availability and Release Party

“8 Bit Coins” releases on 3/1/2024 and will be available most everywhere you stream music. DIAVI Music is partnering with Texas Biergarten in hosting the band’s album release party. Come enjoy a full bar while the album plays in its entirety and the band is available for meet and greet with the public. VonGlitch will play part of the album live and there will be merchandise available. www.vonglitch.com

