Explore Convenient Projects in Mumbai for Your Lifestyle

Properties In Mumbai

Charms City

Contact: +912261344724

Charms City is a serene residential projects in Titwala Mumbai spread over 7 acres, offering 7-storeyed buildings and 2 gardens, designed to harmonize with nature and enhance life’s balance. With luxurious amenities and meticulous attention to detail, every aspect of living is adorned with beauty and comfort. The property boasts quality construction, spacious interiors, and design-oriented architecture, epitomizing perfection through a blend of technology, talent, and craftsmanship. Located in a prime area, Charms City promises to be a prestigious address, offering 1 & 2 BHK homes in Mumbai, starting at Rs.36.72 Lacs*.

Shree Siddhi Rajeshwari Residency

Contact: +912261344724

Rajeshwari Residency offers thoughtfully designed and reasonably priced flats in Kalyan, providing a royal lifestyle with luxurious amenities. Nestled away from the city’s hustle, these 1 BHK flats in boast quality construction and design-oriented architecture, ensuring harmony and comfort. Conveniently located near essential amenities, educational institutions, and entertainment spots, Rajeshwari Residency epitomizes perfection with its blend of technology and craftsmanship. With its prime location, it’s set to become one of Mumbai’s most sought-after addresses, offering 1 & 2 BHK flats in Mumbai, starting at Rs.25 Lacs*.

Om Sai Sankul

Contact: +912261344724

Om Sai Sankul offers thoughtfully designed flats in Kalyan, Mumbai, providing a luxurious lifestyle at affordable prices. Its strategic location ensures easy access to essential amenities and landmarks, making it an ideal choice for families and individuals. With 1 & 2 BHK homes in Mumbai starting at Rs. 32 Lacs*, it provides an attractive option for those seeking quality living spaces in Mumbai.

###