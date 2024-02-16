Invictus Health and Recovery: A Beacon of Wellness in the Fox Valley and Naperville Area

Invictus Health & Recovery announces its dedication to top-notch care in the Fox Valley & Naperville areas, offering a variety of health services.

Invictus Health and Recovery, an emerging small business focused on enhancing its patients’ health, fitness, and recovery, announces its commitment to providing exceptional care in the Fox Valley and Naperville area. With a name inspired by the resilient spirit of William Henley’s poem “Invictus,” this health and wellness center embodies the philosophy that overcoming obstacles is a matter of choice, not chance.

A Haven of Healing and Empowerment

Invictus Health and Recovery is more than just a clinic; it’s a sanctuary where patients are welcomed into a nurturing environment designed to foster healing and strength. Co-founded by Dr. Quoc Giang, Dr. Melissa Lawrence-Caulfield, and Dr. Patrick Caulfield, Invictus Health and Recovery is staffed by a dedicated team of professionals committed to delivering personalized care.

Locations & Expertise Across the Board

Invictus Health and Recovery operates out of two convenient locations:

– Geneva Location: 429 N Kirk Rd Suite 103, Geneva, IL 60134.

Home to chiropractors Dr. Quoc Giang, Dr. Grace Hach, and Dr. Patrick Caulfield; Office Manager Stacy H.; Physical Therapist Assistant Emma MacNeille, PTA; Personal Trainer/Movement Specialist Brad Sulkowski; Nurse Practitioner Bridget Bruce, FNP-C; Massage Therapist Aire Alitovska, LMT (Healing the Hurt); and Esthetician Jill Raschke (Skin Inc by Jill), with the lovable “Dogtor Louie” serving as the therapy dog and mascot.

– Lisle/Naperville Location: 2745 Maple Ave Suite 2D, Lisle, IL 60532.

The Lisle location features chiropractors Dr. Melissa Lawrence-Caulfield and Dr. Julia Kribs, with Bobbi W. as the office manager.

Comprehensive Care and Services

Invictus Health and Recovery offers an array of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of its patients, including chiropractic treatment, dry-needling, visceral manipulation, small group and one-on-one training, sports performance training, post-surgical rehab, massage therapy, cupping therapy, IV treatments such as hydration, Myer’s Cocktail, and B12 injections.

A Community Pillar

Beyond its services, Invictus Health and Recovery prides itself on being a vital part of the local community, partnering with various affiliates to promote wellness and health education. The clinic’s commitment to creating a welcoming atmosphere and providing top-notch care establishes it as a leader in health and recovery services in the region.

Contact:

Geneva

429 N. Kirk Rd., #103 & 104

Geneva, IL. 60134

Office: 630-605-6323

Geneva Hours

Mon: 11 am – 7 pm​

Tues: 11 am – 5pm​

Wed: 11 am – 7 pm

Thurs: 11 am – 7 pm

Fri: 11 am – 7 pm

Sat: 9 am – 12 pm

Naperville/Lisle

2745 Maple Ave

Suite 2D

Lisle, IL. 60532

Office: 630-428-4300

By appointment only.

Website: https://www.invictushealthandrecovery.com/

About Invictus Health and Recovery

Invictus Health and Recovery promotes health, fitness, and recovery in the Fox Valley and Naperville area. Inspired by the strength and resilience depicted in William Henley’s poem ”Invictus,” our team of healthcare professionals is committed to helping patients overcome challenges through personalized care and a wide range of wellness services.

For more information, visit our website or contact our office to discover how we can support your journey to health and recovery.