Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd Embarks on Renewable Energy Expansion in Southeast Asia

This strategic investment reflects Bel Trading&Consulting Ltd’s unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and its contribution to the cleaner energy sources.

Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd. is proud to announce its strategic decision to expand operations and investment portfolio within the energy sector, with a specific focus on sustainable and renewable energy sources. Following meticulous market research, the company has identified promising opportunities in the energy sector in Southeast Asia, notably in the Kingdom of Thailand.

Thailand, with its ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2030 and increase renewables to cover 30% of overall energy consumption before 2037, presents a fertile ground for sustainable energy investments. The recent unveiling of proposals to achieve carbon neutrality by 2065-2070 with the National Energy Plan 2022 further underscores the country’s commitment to renewable energy adoption, providing a conducive regulatory environment for local and foreign investors.

Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd. has chosen to commence its foray into Thailand’s energy sector with a focus on biomass power generation facilities. This decision aligns with Thailand’s emphasis on the Bio-Circular-Green Economy (BCG) Model, which incentivizes economic recovery through the promotion of bio-based industries. By leveraging the abundant biomaterials and waste generated by the growing food and agriculture sectors, the company aims to establish community-based power generation facilities, fostering sustainable and stable development across regional communities.

The supportive stance of the Thai government, as evidenced by the Board of Investments of Thailand (BOI)’s introduction of special financial schemes and initiatives, including corporate income tax exemptions and special feed-in tariffs for renewable biomass projects, further bolsters Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd.’s investment strategy.

In 2022, Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd. joined forces with its local partner, Bio Green Energy 5 Co. Ltd., to acquire a 40% stake in the construction of a 0.99MW community-based biomass power plant in Chainat province. Due to the investment made, the company successfully completed the construction of the power plant in collaboration with its local partner. Upon the facility’s commissioning and launch, both parties intend to expand their footprint in this promising segment.

The company remains steadfast in its belief that Thailand is poised to emerge as a renewable energy leader in Southeast Asia in the coming decade.

bel trading & consulting ltd