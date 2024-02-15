Theresa R. Corbin Selected as an Honored Member by by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Theresa R. Corbin of the Bronx, New York has been selected as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of retail sales.

About Theresa R. Corbin

Theresa R. Corbin is the owner and creative coordinator of TRC Creations. With over six years’ experience, Theresa makes and sells gift baskets for all occasions and creates jewelry from semi-precious stones. She is responsible for the overall operations, management, and customer service. When she is not working, she enjoys cooking and travel.

About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.