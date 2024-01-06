Hong Kong – Civil Aid Service Cadet Corps holds 140th New Cadets Passing-out Parade (with photos)

Civil Aid Service Cadet Corps holds 140th New Cadets Passing-out Parade (with photos) *************************************************************************************



​The Civil Aid Service (CAS) Cadet Corps held the 140th New Cadets Passing-out Parade at the CAS Headquarters today (January 6). The parade was reviewed by the Deputy Secretary for Security Mr Howard Yam.



Over 140 cadets were reviewed at the parade. Some of them are from schools participating in the 2023-24 School Partnership Scheme.



The Cadet Corps Guard of Honour performed a flag-raising ceremony before the parade. It also joined the CAS Band and the Cadet Corps Side-Drum Team to stage a music and foot drill performance after the parade for the guests and parents who came to support the new cadets.



Speaking at the parade, Mr Yam commended the CAS Cadet Corps for adhering to its founding objectives, “To Learn, to grow, to explore, to serve” over the past 55 years and actively providing cadets with training on national education and national security education so as to nurture future leaders with an affection for the country and Hong Kong, and also the dedication to serve the community. He said that he was delighted to see the success of the 55th anniversary celebration events held by the CAS Cadet Corps last year, which gave over 3 000 current cadets a joyous year to remember and former cadets who had entered the workplace a chance to reminisce about their happy days in the CAS Cadet Corps. Mr Yam said he believed that the CAS Cadet Corps will carry on with past successes while creating new achievements in the future.



​Looking forward to the future, the CAS will further enhance collaboration with schools in different districts, spare no effort to encourage cadets to participate in community service and discipline training, and continue to promote national education and national security education.



​Recruitment of CAS cadets is open for application throughout the year. Recruitment details and application forms are available on the CAS website (www.cas.gov.hk).