Zari introduces Bijapur Lodge in Rajasthan, India

Zari introduced Bijapur Lodge in Jawai.

The lodge deals personal leopard safaris.

Brand name strategies to include more homes throughout India.

ZARI LAUNCHED BIJAPUR Lodge in Jawai, Rajasthan, India marking the launching of the brand-new high-end hospitality brand name. The six-suite retreat is on 5 acres in Jawai’s Leopard Country.

The residential or commercial property is the very first of a number of store homes the business prepares to open throughout India, Zari stated in a declaration. The home consists of personal lodgings, customized service and nature-based experiences. It is developed around Jawai’s landscape, wildlife and cultural heritage.

The lodge deals personal leopard safaris led by biologists, in addition to activities such as directed town strolls, birdwatching, boat expeditions and yoga sessions. It likewise serves food based upon Rajasthan’s cooking customs.

“Zari was developed with a basic belief, that real high-end is deeply individual. It is discovered in significant experiences, authentic hospitality, and a strong local color,” Zari’s management stated. “Bijapur Lodge shows this approach by using visitors an intimate connection with Jawai’s wildlife, culture, and customs.”

Independently, ITC Hotels Ltd. signed a management arrangement for a 145-key Welcomhotel residential or commercial property in Salasar, Rajasthan.