Vietnam boat tragedy: CM Vijay directs officials to coordinate with Indian embassy to provide aid to affected Tamils

Vijay conveyed his condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives in the boat tragedy.

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday directed officials to coordinate with the Indian embassy in Vietnam and the external affairs ministry to provide rescue, medical assistance and other support to the Tamils affected in a boat accident in Vietnam.Expressing grief over the incident, Vijay said he was deeply saddened to learn that Indian tourists, including those from Tamil Nadu and other states, were among those killed after a tourist boat met with an accident near the Hon May Rut Ngoai island in Vietnam on Saturday morning.

“I have directed state govt officials to coordinate with Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi, the ministry of external affairs and senior officials of the Indian embassy in Vietnam to obtain details of the affected Tamils and extend all necessary assistance,” Vijay posted on X.The chief minister said officials had also been instructed to work with the Indian embassy to ensure those injured received the required medical treatment.He added that directions had been issued to facilitate the early repatriation of the bodies of those who died in the accident through the Indian embassy.Vijay conveyed his condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.