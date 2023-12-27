Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected heroin worth about $14 million at airport (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected heroin worth about $14 million at airport (with photo) *****************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs yesterday (December 26) detected a drug trafficking case involving baggage concealment at Hong Kong International Airport and seized about 18 kilograms of suspected heroin with an estimated market value of about $14 million.



A 56-year-old female passenger arrived in Hong Kong from Bangkok, Thailand, yesterday. During Customs clearance, the batch of suspected heroin was found in six food packaging boxes inside her check-in suitcase. The female passenger was subsequently arrested.



The arrested woman has been charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug. The case will be brought up at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts tomorrow (December 28).



Following the resumption of normal travel and exchanges with the Mainland and other parts of the world, the number of visitors to Hong Kong has been increasing steadily. Customs will continue to apply a risk assessment approach and focus on selecting passengers from high-risk regions for clearance to combat transnational drug trafficking activities.



Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.



Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002).