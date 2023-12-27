Hong Kong – Special announcement on vegetation fire in Heung Yuen Wai

Special announcement on vegetation fire in Heung Yuen Wai *********************************************************



A vegetation fire broke out in the vicinity of Lo Shue Ling and Hung Lung Hang in Heung Yuen Wai at 7.52pm today (December 27). The Fire Services Department is conducting a firefighting operation.

Members of the public who are being affected by the smoke and an unusual odour carried by the wind are advised to close their doors and windows and stay calm.