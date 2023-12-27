Hong Kong – Three men holding charged with manslaughter, preventing the lawful burial of a body and trafficking in dangerous drugs

Three men holding charged with manslaughter, preventing the lawful burial of a body and trafficking in dangerous drugs ******************************************************************************************



Police today (December 28) laid holding charges against two men, aged 51 and 62, jointly with one count of manslaughter. They were laid holding charges jointly with another 20-year-old man with one count of preventing the lawful burial of a body. The 51-year-old man was also laid a holding charge with one count of trafficking in dangerous drugs.

The three men were arrested on December 25 and 26 in connection with a manslaughter case happened in Sheung Shui on December 23 in which a 22-year-old man died.

The case will be mentioned at Fanling Magistrates’ Courts this morning.