Missing woman in Cheung Sha Wan located



A woman who went missing in Cheung Sha Wan has been located.

Li Yee-ching, aged 65, went missing after she was last seen in Mei Foo on January 26 evening. Her family made a report to Police on November 11.

The woman was located on Kung Yip Street, Kwai Chung today (November 24). She sustained no injuries and no suspicious circumstances were detected.